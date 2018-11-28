Photo: Jose Mourinho’s water bottle assault reimagined as The Clash’s London Calling album cover
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s over-exuberant celebrations after Marouane Fellaini’s injury-time winner against Young Boys last night have been reworked as the cover of The Clash’s album London Calling.
In the wake of Fellaini’s goal, Mourinho kicked and then picked up a crate of water bottle and slammed it into the Old Trafford touchline.
The incident has now been Photoshopped into the London Calling artwork, which originally showed The Clash’s bassist Paul Simonon smashing his Fender Precision Bass into the stage at a gig in New York.
The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in
Engines stop running, the wheat is growin’ thin
A nuclear era, but I have no fear…. pic.twitter.com/EYh90nD61j
— Paul Coleman (@bluesquint) November 27, 2018