Photo: Liverpool’s Mo Salah dons balaclava to keep a low profile an international duty
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has come up with an interesting way of attracting unwanted attention on his way to international duty.
The Egypt international posted a photo to his Twitter account showing him wearing a balaclava.
He wrote: “Travelling incognito.”
Salah was badly affected by over-exuberant support from Egypt fans during the 2018 World Cup and has since had his security tightened.
Nonetheless, while the balaclava might save him some intrusive approaches from well-meaning supporters, he might find that it instead attracts the attention of airport security staff!
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 12, 2018