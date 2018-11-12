Photo: Liverpool’s Mo Salah dons balaclava to keep a low profile an international duty

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has come up with an interesting way of attracting unwanted attention on his way to international duty.

The Egypt international posted a photo to his Twitter account showing him wearing a balaclava.

He wrote: “Travelling incognito.”

Salah was badly affected by over-exuberant support from Egypt fans during the 2018 World Cup and has since had his security tightened.

Nonetheless, while the balaclava might save him some intrusive approaches from well-meaning supporters, he might find that it instead attracts the attention of airport security staff!