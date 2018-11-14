Photo: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny with their Egypt team-mates
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Salah have reported for international duty with Egypt.
The Pharaohs face Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header, with their place at next year’s tournament already assured.
Elneny posted a photo of him, Salah and a group of team-mates posing together at the team base.
The photo comes just a couple of weeks after Elneny and Salah posed for a photo together at the Emirates Stadium after their clubs met in the Premier League.
🇪🇬❤️👊 pic.twitter.com/DjMznrcMy5
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) November 14, 2018