Photo: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny with their Egypt team-mates

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Salah have reported for international duty with Egypt.

The Pharaohs face Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header, with their place at next year’s tournament already assured.

Elneny posted a photo of him, Salah and a group of team-mates posing together at the team base.

The photo comes just a couple of weeks after Elneny and Salah posed for a photo together at the Emirates Stadium after their clubs met in the Premier League.