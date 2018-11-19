Photo: Man Utd midfielder Fred heads to Switzerland on holiday

Manchester United midfielder Fred was not called up by Brazil for the current international break, so he has had time on his hands to plan a short break.

Shunning the usual beach holidays favoured by Premier League stars, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has jetted off to snowy Switzerland on holiday.

It sounds like he has enjoyed himself.

He wrote on Twitter: “Amazing place!”

Perhaps Fred was enticed to visit Switzerland following their 1-1 group stage draw at the 2018 World Cup with Brazil.