Photo: Man Utd’s Spanish contingent head for a coffee after training

Manchester United’s Spanish players went for coffee together as they prepare for their Champions League game against Young Boys.

The Red Devils had a 3pm training session at Carrington yesterday afternoon in the build-up to tonight’s match. Once training was done, goalkeeper David De Gea and midfielders Ander Herrera and Juan Mata decided to grab a coffee together.

The Spain internationals regularly socialise together and Herrera shared a photo showing them sitting at a table together yesterday evening.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Post training coffee.”