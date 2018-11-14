Photo: Marouane Fellaini ditches his distinctive hair

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has had his curly locks chopped off.

The Belgium international has been sporting his sizeable afro since before he joined Everton.

But ahead of his 31st birthday, Fellaini has opted to go for a much closer cropped hairdo.

He took to social media to share photos of his new look.

Fellaini can be seen in the salon sporting a Manchester United training sweatshirt. After his recent return to fitness, the 30-year-old is not involved for Belgium in this month’s internationals.