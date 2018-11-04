Photo: Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny pose for a picture

Egypt internationals Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny posed for a photo together after their club sides played each other yesterday.

Elneny’s Arsenal struck late to hold Salah’s Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in Saturday evening’s Premier League fixture.

After the final photo, the pair met in the tunnel for a picture and chat.

Gunners midfielder Elneny posted the photo to his Twitter account.

He wrote: “Happy to see you bro.”

The pair were last together when Egypt beat Swaziland last month to book their place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah played in Cairo, but pulled out of the return game in Swaziland due to injury. Elneny played both games.

The pair, who also spent the summer together at the World Cup, are also former club-mates at Swiss side Basel.