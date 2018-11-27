Photo: Mohamed Salah posts cat selfie to protest export of stray animals to South Korea

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has posed for a photo with his pet cats to protest against media reports that his native Egypt has started exporting stray cats and dogs to South Korea.

The former Roma and Chelsea man is seen lying on the floor with a feline friends in the picture.

Salah’s photos were in response to the suggestion that Egypt is selling stray stray animals as a commodity to countries where cats and dogs are eaten, a claim that has been rejected by the north African country’s government.

Writing on Twitter in Arabic, the Reds star said: “Cats and dogs will not be exported anywhere. That’s not going to happen.”