Photo: N’Golo Kante signs new Chelsea contract

France international N’Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea.

Two years after joining the Blues from Leicester City, Kante has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2023.

The 27-year-old has played all of the Premier League games so far this season. He won the Premier League title in his debut season with Chelsea in 2017, having won it with Leicester the previous season, and won the FA Cup last season.

You can see Kante signing his new contract in the photo below.