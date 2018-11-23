Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ditches Arsenal kit for another team’s colours

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is decked out in another team’s kit this evening.

He is sporting a Saint-Etienne shirt, as well as wearing a scarf and hat in the French side’s colours.

The Gabon international, aged 29, played for Saint-Etienne between 2011 and 2013, scoring 37 goals in 87 Ligue 1 appearances. It is clear he still has a soft spot for his old employers.

He was cheering them on in this evening’s game against derby clash with Lyon. But Aubameyang’s support did not help his former club, who slipped to a 1-0 defeat.