Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Vorskla game
Arsenal were in action at their London Colney training base today ahead of their Europa League game against Ukrainian side Vorskla in Kiev.
There was time for coach Unai Emery to hold a final training session on UK soil before he and his squad made the long flight east to prepare for the game.
You can see a selection of photos from today’s session below, along with some of the players’ thoughts on the game ahead.
Preparing tomorrow's Europa League game 👍🏻🏃♂️#WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #COYG #EuropaLeague @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/NXQYAcbx8d
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) November 28, 2018
🏎😝😄✌🏻@MustafiOfficial pic.twitter.com/VymnlXDUdU
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) November 28, 2018
Pre-match done #Arsenal @EuropaLeague #Kiev pic.twitter.com/Oz1Q1pPglB
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) November 28, 2018