Photos: Chelsea players training ahead of Spurs game
Chelsea’s players were in action on the training pitch at Cobham yesterday as they prepare to return to club duties after the November international break.
Maurizio Sarri’s side need to hit the ground running as they resume their Premier League duties with a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
Here are some photos of the players in action in chilly conditions at Cobham. Some of the players offered their thoughts about the upcoming clash with Spurs.
Big game on Saturday! Let's go! 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/CbVs3g4iMs
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 21, 2018
I love winter 😊❄️ pic.twitter.com/tB86lOKLty
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) November 21, 2018