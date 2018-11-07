Photos: Chelsea travel to Minsk
Chelsea are en route to Belarus for their Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.
After Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s hat-trick gave the Blues a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, Maurizio Sarri’s side will be looking for a similar showing in Minsk tomorrow evening.
You can see a selection of photos of the players travelling to Belarus below. There were Chelsea-branded nuts available for them to snack on during the flight!
