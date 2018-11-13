Photos: Liverpool players report for international duty
Liverpool’s international players are now on duty with their respective national teams as they prepare for this month’s games.
After last weekend’s win over Fulham, the Reds jetted off to their homelands.
Netherlands duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, Belgium’s Simon Mignolet, Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker were among those to share photos on social media after arriving at their destinations.
Here’s what they had to say about the forthcoming international games.
National team #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/ELoZC1Ilfp
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 12, 2018
Time for @OnsOranje pic.twitter.com/VLRI63La50
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 12, 2018
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 12, 2018
#XS23 #Nationalteam pic.twitter.com/g4mJlLtjDD
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) November 12, 2018
Travelling incognito. pic.twitter.com/1Ys7bx6AUg
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 12, 2018
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) November 12, 2018