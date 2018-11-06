Skip to main content

Photos: Man Utd players training ahead of Juventus

Manchester United’s players have been training at Carrington today as they prepare to face Juventus in their Champions League group game in Turin tomorrow evening.

Manager Jose Mourinho and his players need a win in Italy if they are to top their group, having lost the reverse fixture at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

You can see United at work on the the training pitch in the build up to the big game in the photos below.