Photos: Man Utd players training ahead of Juventus
Manchester United’s players have been training at Carrington today as they prepare to face Juventus in their Champions League group game in Turin tomorrow evening.
Manager Jose Mourinho and his players need a win in Italy if they are to top their group, having lost the reverse fixture at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.
You can see United at work on the the training pitch in the build up to the big game in the photos below.
We've arrived for our final session before Juve away! 👊 #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/9EgNDT64ea
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018
Here we go! 😄#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/KpoDwMl42F
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018
Getting ready for Juve! 🏃♂️#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/ukU9jXyJBg
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018
Focus 🔛 the #UCL! pic.twitter.com/3tuCEH6IXy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018