Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Young Boys clash

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington base this afternoon as they prepare for tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Young Boys.

The Red Devils will welcome the Swiss side to Old Trafford for their fifth game of this season’s competition, and could book their place in the knockout rounds if they win and Juventus beat Valencia.

Ahead of the game, their held an open training session for the media under a wintery sun at 3pm today. Here are a selection of photos from the session.