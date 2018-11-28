Photos: Marco Verratti booked for this nasty challenge on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti picked up a yellow card for this naughty challenge on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez during this evening’s Champions League game at Parc des Princes.

The Italy international was arguably fortunate to avoid a straight red card after crashing into the England international’s shin with his studs.

With the scoreline 0-0 at the time of the challenge, the match might have run a very different course if Verratti had been given his marching orders.

You can see a series of photos of Verratti’s foul on Gomez below.