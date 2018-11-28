Photos: Marco Verratti booked for this nasty challenge on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti picked up a yellow card for this naughty challenge on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez during this evening’s Champions League game at Parc des Princes.
The Italy international was arguably fortunate to avoid a straight red card after crashing into the England international’s shin with his studs.
With the scoreline 0-0 at the time of the challenge, the match might have run a very different course if Verratti had been given his marching orders.
You can see a series of photos of Verratti’s foul on Gomez below.
Marco Verratti gets booked for a late challenge on Joe Gomez…
Should it have been red?! pic.twitter.com/XamnwetWhr
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2018