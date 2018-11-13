Photos: Spurs players in Argentina training

Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentina connections are long-standing given the Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa links.

And the north Londoners have provided three players to the current Albiceleste squad. Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, defender Juan Foyth and winger Erik Lamela were all called up by caretaker boss and former West Ham United defender Lionel Scaloni for a double-header against Mexico.

Here are a selection of photos the Tottenham players have shared on social media to show them in action in their first training session of the international break.