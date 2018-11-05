Photos and Video: Liverpool travel to Serbia to play Red Star Belgrade
Liverpool travelled to Serbia today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Red Star Belgrade.
After a comfortable win over the same opponents at Anfield in their last European match, the Reds will be looking for a repeat performance in the return fixture.
The players boarded their plane at Liverpool John Lennon airport. Defender Dejan Lovren was ribbing team-mate Mo Salah for taking so long to take his seat and holding up the boarding process.
"He is taking his time. Look, people are waiting!"
Plane bezzies @MoSalah and Dejan Lovren. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4RPuTELkOZ
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2018
Belgrade bound.
🔜 #UCL pic.twitter.com/k1eE5mimVt
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2018