Photos and Video: Liverpool travel to Serbia to play Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool travelled to Serbia today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Red Star Belgrade.

After a comfortable win over the same opponents at Anfield in their last European match, the Reds will be looking for a repeat performance in the return fixture.

The players boarded their plane at Liverpool John Lennon airport. Defender Dejan Lovren was ribbing team-mate Mo Salah for taking so long to take his seat and holding up the boarding process.