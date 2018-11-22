Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints he will miss Bournemouth game
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a hint on social media that he will be unavailable for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Bournemouth.
The Gabon international is carrying a back injury, and it sounds like Sunday’s clash with the Cherries will come too soon for him.
Writing on Twitter, Aubameyang wrote: “Trying to get fit ASAP.”
If he isn’t fit at this stage, he is unlikely to feature this weekend.
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the former Borussia Dortmund man in action on the training pitches at London Colney, which would suggest a return to full fitness isn’t too far away.
Trying to get fit ASAP 🙏🏽💪🏽☝🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O140yNGA5r
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 21, 2018