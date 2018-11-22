Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints he will miss Bournemouth game

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a hint on social media that he will be unavailable for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Bournemouth.

The Gabon international is carrying a back injury, and it sounds like Sunday’s clash with the Cherries will come too soon for him.

Writing on Twitter, Aubameyang wrote: “Trying to get fit ASAP.”

If he isn’t fit at this stage, he is unlikely to feature this weekend.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the former Borussia Dortmund man in action on the training pitches at London Colney, which would suggest a return to full fitness isn’t too far away.