Romelu Lukaku doubtful for Man City game as he misses Juventus trip

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt for this weekend’s Manchester derby after he failed to make the trip to Italy for this evening’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

Lukaku sustained an injury in training late last week and was forced to miss Saturday’s 1-2 win at Bournemouth. He had previously been benched for the win over Everton on October 28.

The Belgium international has not travelled to Turin to face Juve, with United boss Jose Mourinho confirming that he is still carrying his injury and revealing that he is a doubt for the Manchester City game.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday evening, Mourinho said:

The Red Devils have not disclosed the nature of Lukaku’s injury, but it is believed to be a muscular problem.

United travel to the Etihad Stadium to face champions City on Sunday afternoon.

Alexis Sanchez was handed a central role against Bournemouth in Lukaku’s absence, but substitute Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal.