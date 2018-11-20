Spurs compare Paulo Gazzaniga to Diego Maradona

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed having goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in the Argentina squad for the current international break.

Although Gazzaniga’s club-mates Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth are also involved for the Albiceleste, the former Southampton’s man first call-up has been treated as a bit of a novelty.

Spurs’ Spanish language Twitter account has been particularly entertained by Gazzaniga’s involvement.

In their latest tweet on the subject, they have compared the keeper to his legendary compatriot Diego Maradona.

Both men are pictured balancing a ball on their head

Spurs added a video of Gazzaniga’s penalty area footwork as further evidence of his likeness to Maradona.

Gazzaniga saw the funny side.