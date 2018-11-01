Spurs duo Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth called up by Argentina

Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth have both been named in Argentina’s squad for their upcoming double-header against Mexico.

Winger Lamela, aged 26, has 23 caps and three goals for the Albiceleste, but he has not played for them since September 2016.

He posted on social media in the wake of his recall.

Lamela wrote: “Very happy and excited for this opportunity to represent my country once again! Thank you all for your support!”

FELIZ por esta nueva oportunidad que tanto deseaba … representar a mi país! Gracias a todos por sus mensajes de aliento ! VAMOS ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 Very happy and excited for this opportunity to represent my country once again! Thank you all for your support! 🇦🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/s1ayWf0H9p — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) November 1, 2018

The former Roma man had dropped off the radar after his injury hit 2016/17 campaign. Even after returning to fitness 12 months ago, he has been unable to win back his place in the Argentina squad until now.

Centre-back Foyth, aged 20, was called up for the October international games, but is yet to win his first cap.

He has struggled for playing time for Spurs so far this season, but put in an impressive display in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round win over West Ham United.

Argentina are coached by former Hammers full-back Lionel Scaloni.

He has also named Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and Watford star Roberto Pereyra in his squad.