Spurs players look ahead to PSV Eindhoven
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been looking ahead to this evening’s must-win Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven.
After being pegged back to a draw in the reverse game a fortnight ago, which gave both sides their first point of the tournament to date, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will need a win at Wembley tonight to keep their chances of progressing alive.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say in the build-up to tonight’s big match.
Listos para mañana 🏃🏾♂️💪🏾⚽️@ChampionsLeague is back tomorrow 🙌🏾 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/rq2jLoHTph
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) November 5, 2018
Focus on Champions League ⚽ #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/A8z0hhi10J
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 5, 2018
Preparation for #UCL tomorrow 💪🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/DoDZ5mbPr0
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 5, 2018
Come On You Spurs! 💪🏻🏃🏽♂️#TrainingSession #THFC pic.twitter.com/qrp1HrzzgY
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) November 5, 2018