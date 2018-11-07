Spurs players react to last-gasp win over PSV Eindhoven

Tottenham Hotspur saved their Champions League campaign with a comeback win over PSV Eindhoven.

The north Londoners were heading out of the competition as they trailed 0-1 with 12 minutes to play at Wembley.

But star striker Harry Kane’s late double saw Spurs record a 2-1 win and put their fate in their own hands going into their final two group games against Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.