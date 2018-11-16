Spurs stars react to England’s win over USA

England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been giving their reaction to last night’s friendly win over the USA.

Gareth Southgate’s side recorded a 3-0 win at Wembley, with Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson on the scoresheet.

Spurs midfielders Harry Winks and Dele Alli started the match among an experimental XI, with Eric Dier coming off the bench after 57 minutes. Harry Kane was an unused substitute.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game.

Great win tonight from the boys! Honoured to have got the chance to play with @WayneRooney! Congratulations on an incredible @england career — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) November 15, 2018