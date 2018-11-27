Team News: Man Utd vs Young Boys

Manchester United face Swiss side Young Boys in a Champions League group game at Old Trafford this evening.

Two goals from Paul Pogba and one from Anthony Martial gave United a 0-3 win in Berne in the reverse fixture in September.

A similar result this evening will secure a place in the knockout stages for Jose Mourinho’s side, as long as Juventus beat Valencia in tonight’s other game in Group H.

Man Utd vs Young Boys team news

United will be without Victor Lindelof, who suffered a thigh injury in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. The Sweden international has been an impressive performer in recent weeks and would probably have started in central defence.

Fellow defender Marcos Rojo will also miss the game. Mourinho says the Argentina international has “a little injury” that rules him out of contention, so he will pick two from Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly as his centre-backs.

Bailly hasn’t played since being substituted during the 3-2 win over Newcastle United on 6 October.

Left-back Luke Shaw returns after his domestic suspension. Shaw’s replacement against Palace, Matteo Darmian, is carrying a slight injury and might be unavailable.