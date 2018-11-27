Thomas Tuchel confirms Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are fit to face Liverpool

Liverpool will have to contend with Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar pair of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in tomorrow evening’s Champions League game.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that both players are fit and available to face the Reds. He says his biggest-name stars will start the game.

Mbappe sustained an injury on international duty with France, while Neymar picked up an injury of his own playing for Brazil.

Both players missed Saturday’s 1-0 Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse, but will make a swift return to the team.

You can Tuchel confirming Mbappe and Neymar’s participation and the rest of his press conference in the video below.