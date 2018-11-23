Toby Alderweireld celebrates Jan Vertonghen’s return to full training ahead of Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has posted on social media to celebrate team-mate Jan Vertonghen’s return to full training.

Belgium international Vertonghen has shaken off his hamstring injury during the international break – and compatriot Alderweireld is delighted about it.

Posting a photo of himself with a big grin on his face on the club’s Hotspur Way training ground, Alderweireld wrote: “My face when I heard @JanVertonghen is back in full training 😍.”

Spurs return to Premier League action against Chelsea this weekend. That game might come too soon for Vertonghen.

The 31-year-old has been out since the 2-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield on 29 September and was expected to be sidelined until December.