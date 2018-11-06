Tottenham vs PSV Eindhoven team news

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome back attacking midfielder Dele Alli for this evening’s Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the England international is fit and available for this evening’s match.

Alli, aged 22, had missed last weekend’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a hamstring injury, but trained on Monday and is ready to feature against PSV.

Fellow midfielder Mousa Demebele is ruled out with the ankle injury he suffered in the 3-2 win over Wolves. He is due to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Eric Dier (thigh), Danny Rose (groin), Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) all remain sidelined. Pochettino said all four are progressing well in their recoveries and he tipped Wanyama to be available for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is suspended following his red card in the reverse game a fortnight ago.