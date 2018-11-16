Tweets and Photo: Mohamed Elneny reacts to Egypt’s 3-2 win over Tunisia

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has given his thoughts on Egypt’s 3-2 win over Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier today.

The Gunners star started for the Pharaohs in the competitive fixture, albeit both teams have already qualified for next summer’s tournament.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah settled the match in Egypt’s favour with a late winner.

After the final whistle, Elneny took to Twitter to give his reaction to the match.

Writing in Arabic, he said: “I am very proud of all the players without exception for what they have given in today’s game.

“Enthusiasm, performance and spirit were very high and I hope to continue this to delight the great Egyptian masses and thank them for their help today in the field as usual in our support.

“I am so proud of my team today.”