Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening.

The Gunners extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 13 games, while the Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Given they required a late equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette to earn a point, it is the hosts who will have been happier with the results.

Here’s what players from both teams had to say about the game when they posted on social media.

Great Performance from the team, atmosphere was good, thanks for the fans !! Belle performance de l’équipe , l’ambiance était bonne ,merci aux supporters ! #nevergiveup #arsenal #AL9 pic.twitter.com/BR6rhrYlww — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) November 3, 2018

That game could have gone either way but we came back courageously to keep at least one point at the Emirates tonight Really enjoyed my first League game in a great #Gunners team #ARSLIV #COYG #gibgäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/wLdgBkeayl — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) November 3, 2018

Dug deep for that point. The fans were unreal tonight #COYG pic.twitter.com/ShWSPW6Qua — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) November 3, 2018

Proud of the team and the spirit we showed… Nothing more to say #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/sVuMuktWmY — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 3, 2018

Disappointed not to score and get the win in the end but we come away with a solid point away from home. Thanks to all of our travelling fans for the brilliant support as always. Time to focus again on the @ChampionsLeague now #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/dKlrrQ1IJf — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 3, 2018

A good point away from home against a tough opponent. Now it's time to work hard for the Champions League game on Tuesday. #WeDontStop #Unbeaten #YNWA pic.twitter.com/7CrQkVj21D — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 3, 2018

Could have done with the Lino keeping his flag down… but we created chances at a difficult ground & we’re still unbeaten #50premierleaguegoals#butmynosehurts #YNWA pic.twitter.com/MEq6BDbrzv — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 3, 2018