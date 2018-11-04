Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening.

The Gunners extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 13 games, while the Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Given they required a late equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette to earn a point, it is the hosts who will have been happier with the results.

Here’s what players from both teams had to say about the game when they posted on social media.