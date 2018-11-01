Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Blackpool

Arsenal survived a fightback from League One side Blackpool to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

A first Arsenal goal for Stephan Lichtsteiner and a first Emirates Stadium goal for Emile Smith Rowe had put the Gunners in the ascendency in last night’s fourth-round tie.

But the Seasiders came back into the game after Matteo Guendouzi’s 56th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Paudie O’Connor pulled a goal back in the 66th-minute, but Arsenal held on for the one.

Here’s what their players had to say about the match.