Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Blackpool
Arsenal survived a fightback from League One side Blackpool to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
A first Arsenal goal for Stephan Lichtsteiner and a first Emirates Stadium goal for Emile Smith Rowe had put the Gunners in the ascendency in last night’s fourth-round tie.
But the Seasiders came back into the game after Matteo Guendouzi’s 56th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.
Paudie O’Connor pulled a goal back in the 66th-minute, but Arsenal held on for the one.
Here’s what their players had to say about the match.
2:1 against Blackpool! Ready to reach the next round👍 Come on Arsenal! #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/LxwRDudyys
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) October 31, 2018
Job done, NLD next round 👀 pic.twitter.com/jqeBoKo9F3
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) November 1, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Job done ✔ North London Derby in the next round! 🔥😎 #CarabaoCup #SM20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/I6wz26RYcF
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 31, 2018
Delighted to have made my debut for such an amazing club in front of our fans and also with a win!! ⚽️💪🏼❤️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Sez4eMK4Xb
— Julio Pleguezuelo (@JPleguezuelo) November 1, 2018
dreams do come true🙏🏻❤️ words can’t describe how it felt😩 through to the next round💪🏻 support was unreal❤️ pic.twitter.com/muam1uNrwS
— Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) October 31, 2018