Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bournemouth

Arsenal recorded a hard-fought win over Bournemouth this afternoon to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

The Gunners took the lead through at the Vitality Stadium through Jefferson Lerma’s own goal in the 30th minute.

Joshua King equalised for the hosts in stoppage time at the end of the first-half, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck in the 67th minute to secure a 1-2 away win and all three points for the Gunners.

Here’s what Unai Emery’s players had to say about the game.

About time we got that winning feeling back, thanks to the travelling fans! #COYG pic.twitter.com/aVUx5L1tBd — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) November 25, 2018

Tough Match But We Fought Hard And Got The Three Points. Happy Sunday #17 pic.twitter.com/jYrQkfqP0y — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 25, 2018