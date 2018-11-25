Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bournemouth
Arsenal recorded a hard-fought win over Bournemouth this afternoon to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.
The Gunners took the lead through at the Vitality Stadium through Jefferson Lerma’s own goal in the 30th minute.
Joshua King equalised for the hosts in stoppage time at the end of the first-half, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck in the 67th minute to secure a 1-2 away win and all three points for the Gunners.
Here’s what Unai Emery’s players had to say about the game.
⚽️back on winning!! now time for #EL #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/5s4kZtEZBG
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 25, 2018
About time we got that winning feeling back, thanks to the travelling fans! #COYG pic.twitter.com/aVUx5L1tBd
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) November 25, 2018
YES! Tough grind down at the coast but we take home those points #awaywin #BOUARS #gibgäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/9hvZfUrYQK
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) November 25, 2018
Important three points to finally get back to winning ways ⚽ #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/Fh8O0TylJj
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 25, 2018
3️⃣ Points #Bournemouth #Arsenal #PremierLeague
⚽️❤️#ComeOnGunners#LT11 pic.twitter.com/6SBpLQn1gH
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) November 25, 2018
Trynna Crump Like Them Man On “Stomp The Yard” …
Tough Match But We Fought Hard And Got The Three Points. Happy Sunday #17 pic.twitter.com/jYrQkfqP0y
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 25, 2018
Landed, 3 points, home. #COYG pic.twitter.com/aTHElrxRMr
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 25, 2018
This was a tough battle that we absolutely wanted to win❤️ @Arsenal #coyg pic.twitter.com/qfN5QNK7Sv
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) November 25, 2018