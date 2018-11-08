Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating BATE Borisov

Chelsea are through to the Europa League knockout rounds after a 0-1 win over BATE Borisov in Minsk this evening.

France international Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to secure all three points for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

After the final whistle, several of the Blues’ players took to social media to give their reaction to their away win in Belarus. Here’s what they had to say about the match.