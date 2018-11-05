Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Crystal Palace

Chelsea moved back up to second in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Two goals from Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez’s strike maintained an unbeaten start to the season for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Morata opened the scoring in the first-half. Andros Townsend equalised in the 53rd-minute, but Morata struck again in the 65th-minute to reinstate the Blues’ lead. Pedro gave the hosts a two-goal cushion five minutes later.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.