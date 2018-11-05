Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Crystal Palace

Chelsea moved back up to second in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Two goals from Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez’s strike maintained an unbeaten start to the season for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Morata opened the scoring in the first-half. Andros Townsend equalised in the 53rd-minute, but Morata struck again in the 65th-minute to reinstate the Blues’ lead. Pedro gave the hosts a two-goal cushion five minutes later.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Great job!! Great win at home with our fans!! Happy to score again!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵🔵⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ELrG1Z2uas — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 4, 2018

Happy with the 3 points gained and the goal. Great job team!! Come on Blues!! ⚽🔵💪🏻 / Feliz por los tres puntos conseguidos y el gol. Gran trabajo, equipo!! 👏🏻 @ChelseaFC #CFC #CHECRY 3⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/NH6lqcD3gb — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) November 4, 2018