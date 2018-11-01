Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Derby

Chelsea survived a tough test against Championship side Derby County to win a five-goal thriller in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.

The Blues twice took the lead through own goals in the first-half. But each time the Rams, managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, equalised soon afterwards.

Cesc Fabregas’ goal just before half-time proved to be the winner.

Here’s what Maurizio Sarri’s players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.