Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Derby
Chelsea survived a tough test against Championship side Derby County to win a five-goal thriller in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.
The Blues twice took the lead through own goals in the first-half. But each time the Rams, managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, equalised soon afterwards.
Cesc Fabregas’ goal just before half-time proved to be the winner.
Here’s what Maurizio Sarri’s players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Great victory, against a good team! We are ready for the next stage
Come on BLUES!!! 💪🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/PlXPisB76x
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) October 31, 2018
Through to the quarter final. Nice to finally score again. Onto the next one. 💪🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Aak5eCI4uy
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 31, 2018
Happy #Halloween 😀 #CFCvDerby pic.twitter.com/myKcFA09ez
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) October 31, 2018
⚽️💪🏻🔵🏆 pic.twitter.com/7LURfAhrnz
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 31, 2018
Credit to Derby for giving us a tough game. Unbeaten run continues… On to the quarters! 💪🏾🙌🏾🔵 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/5DPrQ7h4NB
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) October 31, 2018