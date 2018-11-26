Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Spurs defeat

Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an abrupt end when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday evening.

On their return to the action after the international break, Maurizio Sarri’s side were outplayed by rivals Spurs. Olivier Giroud’s late goal will have provided little consolation.

A few members of the squad have now taken to social media to give their reaction to a disappointing results.

Here’s what they had to say.

Frustrating evening – no excuses. 😤 We deserved this defeat. Have to work hard to not repeat this. 👊🏾 Thx for the support! #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #TOTCHE @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/yGsv7RwFvk — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 25, 2018