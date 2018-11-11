Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Fulham

Liverpool signed off for the international break with a 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield this afternoon.

Goals from Mo Salah and man of the match Xherdan Shaqiri either side of the half time secured the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With the rest of the day’s fixtures now complete, the Reds’ result leaves them second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their victory over the Cottagers.

Job done ✅ Important 3 points 👏🏻

