Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Fulham

Liverpool signed off for the international break with a 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield this afternoon.

Goals from Mo Salah and man of the match Xherdan Shaqiri either side of the half time secured the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With the rest of the day’s fixtures now complete, the Reds’ result leaves them second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their victory over the Cottagers.

Another solid game at home! Now it's time to celebrate my birthday🎉🕺🏿 Thanks for the support and of course all the lovely birthday wishes❤#YNWA pic.twitter.com/Ru1swqTpJp — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 11, 2018

Another great result. Good job boys! See you after the international break 🔜🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/igSp0lkO6S — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 11, 2018