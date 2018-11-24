Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Watford
Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action with a 0-3 win over Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.
The Reds had to wait until the 67th minute to break the deadlock, but once Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring, goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino gave the scoreline a comfortable look.
After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Among them was captain Jordan Henderson, who was sent off for a second bookable offence in the last 10 minutes.
Here’s what they had to say.
It’s been a while Fans were amazing #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sUXMH7Jgc2
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) November 24, 2018
⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hZIuqhjpRk
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 24, 2018
Perfect start to a massive week… Paris next #allezallezallez#YNWA pic.twitter.com/oslypGk7ME
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 24, 2018
Important win today! Well done boys! #XS23 #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/NFeHvGlRZc
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) November 24, 2018
Tough away win! Well deserved lads #LFC pic.twitter.com/UTXCTEN87n
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) November 24, 2018