Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Watford

Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action with a 0-3 win over Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

The Reds had to wait until the 67th minute to break the deadlock, but once Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring, goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino gave the scoreline a comfortable look.

After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Among them was captain Jordan Henderson, who was sent off for a second bookable offence in the last 10 minutes.

Here’s what they had to say.