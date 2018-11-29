Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to PSG defeat

After their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night, Liverpool’s players have started to post on social media to give their reaction to the game.

The Reds suffered a 2-1 loss at Parc des Princes and now need a win in their final game – against Napoli at Anfield – if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

Left-back Andrew Robertson and midfielder James Milner were the first Liverpool players to offer their thoughts on the PSG game on Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say.

Very frustrating night last night but we know what we need to do to qualify in a couple of weeks. All focus now on Sunday. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rXMtRePMKQ — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 29, 2018