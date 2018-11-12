Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

Manchester City recorded a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in yesterday’s derby clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions secured local bragging rights and a swift return to the top of the Premier League table thanks to goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan.

After the final whistle, several of the City players took to their social media accounts to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say about beating their fiercest rivals.