Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd
Manchester City recorded a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in yesterday’s derby clash at the Etihad Stadium.
The champions secured local bragging rights and a swift return to the top of the Premier League table thanks to goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan.
After the final whistle, several of the City players took to their social media accounts to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say about beating their fiercest rivals.
It fills us with pride to win the derby with team work and our supporters crowding the stadium. Let's celebrate! (And while my hair may be gray now, Manchester is blue ) C’mon City! pic.twitter.com/kV6RWDxgVh
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 11, 2018
What. A. Night. #ManchesterIsBlue #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/Qx99UwSBAM
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 11, 2018
Enjoy Blues !!! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sLTIMqtRIa
— David Silva (@21LVA) November 11, 2018
Yesssssssssss. #ManchesterIsBlue pic.twitter.com/ceKADR3rKr
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 11, 2018
We go on as we started! Well done guys! @ManCity #AL14 pic.twitter.com/ZvxIyqpfS9
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) November 11, 2018
Great team commitment and an amazing result. Let’s keep pushing! #wearecity #untiltheend
— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) November 11, 2018
Blue moon… pic.twitter.com/3faj65xo7F
— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) November 11, 2018
We did it ⚽️ #derbywinners #LS19 #inSané @ManCity pic.twitter.com/hNZzeJmSYT
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 11, 2018
matches for @ManCity ⚽️ #LS19 #inSané #moretocome pic.twitter.com/PFsLuWHc2q
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 11, 2018
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) November 11, 2018
WHAT A GAME!! Amazing support from the fans!! @ManCity pic.twitter.com/liGGt2nWTN
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) November 11, 2018
Hell of a win!! #Derby #ManCity pic.twitter.com/OazPgNZFxq
— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) November 11, 2018
John stones so jealous smh @kylewalker2 pic.twitter.com/d9xOrkpYe6
— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 11, 2018
What a game guys! #comeoncity#alômãe #gratidão pic.twitter.com/Nk713sZzYD
— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) November 11, 2018
well done guys + 3 points #manchester #derby #manchestercity pic.twitter.com/GuXIfc5Ov8
— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) November 11, 2018
Never felt more like singing the blues! @ManCity pic.twitter.com/du6LeB9aVO
— Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) November 11, 2018