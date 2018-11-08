Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Juventus
Manchester United came from behind to record an impressive 1-2 win over Juventus in Turin last night.
The Red Devils were trailing to a wondergoal from their former star Cristiano Ronaldo and seemingly heading for back-to-back Champions League defeats to the Italian champions.
But Juan Mata’s free-kick pulled the Premier League side level with an 86th-minute free-kick. United pulled off a dramatic win when Juve left-back Alex Sandro turned Ashley Young’s free-kick into his own net in the 89th-minute.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the match.
WHAT. A. WIN. @ManUtd @ChampionsLeague #UCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sq1DEhDo77
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) November 7, 2018
UNREAL pic.twitter.com/tAmDKpzyHx
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 7, 2018
El Mago
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) November 7, 2018
Not a bad present from my amigo @juanmata8 Great win, great day. Thank you for your birthday messages! Gracias por vuestras felicitaciones! pic.twitter.com/HOgsSxP1Am
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) November 7, 2018
So happy to be back from injury and for the win tonight #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Rv4KLT3fQe
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) November 7, 2018
Big win Roll on Sunday #ucl #mufc pic.twitter.com/rUGqTRYW6b
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) November 7, 2018
Very important 3points .. and amazing support from the fans ..welcome was amazing very emotional thank you @ManUtd @juventusfc #ucl pic.twitter.com/6ifqegna4J
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 7, 2018
Big Big Win We March On ☝#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/9PvF0sz2cw
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 7, 2018
Massive win for us to take into the weekend. Goodnight Turin ⚽ #UCL pic.twitter.com/xrnPVoRM33
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 7, 2018
WE ARE MANCHESTER UNITED !!!
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) November 7, 2018