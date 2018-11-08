Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Juventus

Manchester United came from behind to record an impressive 1-2 win over Juventus in Turin last night.

The Red Devils were trailing to a wondergoal from their former star Cristiano Ronaldo and seemingly heading for back-to-back Champions League defeats to the Italian champions.

But Juan Mata’s free-kick pulled the Premier League side level with an 86th-minute free-kick. United pulled off a dramatic win when Juve left-back Alex Sandro turned Ashley Young’s free-kick into his own net in the 89th-minute.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the match.