Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to dramatic win at Bournemouth

Manchester United secured a last-gasp victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium today.

The Red Devils needed an injury time goal from substitute Marcus Rashford to ensure they picked up all three points.

Jose Mourinho’s side fell behind to Callum Wilson’s 11th-minute strike. Anthony Martial equalised on 35 minutes, but United were lucky to be level at the break.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Rashford popped up with the late winner.

Here’s what United’s players had to say about the match.