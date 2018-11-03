Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to dramatic win at Bournemouth

Manchester United secured a last-gasp victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium today.

The Red Devils needed an injury time goal from substitute Marcus Rashford to ensure they picked up all three points.

Jose Mourinho’s side fell behind to Callum Wilson’s 11th-minute strike. Anthony Martial equalised on 35 minutes, but United were lucky to be level at the break.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Rashford popped up with the late winner.

Here’s what United’s players had to say about the match.

I’ll take a last minute winner all day travelling support again unreal…. pic.twitter.com/2Y7bgm7alg — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 3, 2018

Great to be back out there with the boys What a feeling #LastMinute #Beans pic.twitter.com/6mXvwRzFJg — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 3, 2018

When you don’t know how to celebrate a late winner and you just run pic.twitter.com/njwwBs2rty — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) November 3, 2018