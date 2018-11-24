Tweets and Photos: Spurs players celebrate beating Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win over them at Wembley this evening.
Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane inside the first 20 minutes, then Heung-min Son’s goal early in the second half gave Spurs all three points and took them up to third in the Premier League table.
After the final whistle, several Spurs players took to social media to celebrate the result. Here’s what they had to say.
No better feeling!! 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/t987I3RgId
— Dele (@dele_official) November 24, 2018
What a performance! Enjoy your Saturday night. 👍 #COYS #THFC #Premierleague pic.twitter.com/DvzOJsaDcX
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 24, 2018
Very happy to win this London derby. Amazing support 👊🏼💥 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/gIe6nUfy11
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 24, 2018
Well done, lads!! ➕3️⃣💪 ¡Vamos! #COYS pic.twitter.com/XwWYXbqnOg
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) November 24, 2018
Big win today on the derby ! Big perfomance from all the team 👊🏿
Thank you for your support ! Now let's focus on the #UCL ! 🔥🔥#COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/eW8REBG7id
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 24, 2018