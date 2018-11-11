Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday evening.

Argentine youngster Juan Foyth scored the only goal of the game on his second Premier League appearance.

Foyth, who had conceded two penalties on his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, headed the winner from close range on 66 minutes.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Muy feliz por la victoria y mi primer gol en premier ⚽️

Really happy with the victory and my first Premier League gol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BydSNIUa3o — Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) November 10, 2018

Good job guys !

A good victory today, congrats to all the team ! #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/8pAo09M9rd — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 10, 2018

For those that are wondering, I am feeling good! Here with the goalscorer big win away ! COYS Para los que se preocuparon estoy bien ! Acá les dejo una foto con el goleador… feliz x por vos amigo @JuanMFoyth ! Hoy si que sume varios puntos ‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HgfHlgwvoM — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) November 10, 2018