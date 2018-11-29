Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Inter Milan

Tottenham Hotspur kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side needed three points to avoid being knocked out of the competition with one group game still to play.

They appeared to be heading for a 0-0 draw and elimination, but Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen popped up with an 80th-minute winner to ensure Spurs go into their final group game against Barcelona with an opportunity to progress to the knockout stages.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about last night’s game.

Strong team performance tonight, we are still alive! 💪 El equipo demostró un gran carácter para ganar este partido, seguimos vivos 💪#COYS #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/85pDZDrrWv — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) November 28, 2018

Great to be back out there. Top win 🙌🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/KbvWWVZlJu — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) November 28, 2018