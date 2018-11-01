Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals West Ham United in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie to set up a north London derby quarter-final clash with Arsenal.
Two goals from Heung-min Son put Spurs in control at the London Stadium. Lucas Perez pulled a goal back from the Hammers, before Fernando Llorente restored a two-goal cushion for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Into the next round! 💪🏻💥 Happy for helping the team with a goal! ⚽️ #COYS #THFC #CarabaoCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FwFgAYLt1Y
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) October 31, 2018
A la siguiente ronda! 💪🏾
Into the next round! 🔥👉🏾 #CarabaoCup #COYS pic.twitter.com/RJx0e9fSkm
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) October 31, 2018
Into the next round! 💪
Un paso más! 🏆 Vamooos!! #COYS #CarabaoCup #THFC pic.twitter.com/PAHBi9T3U4
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) October 31, 2018
Muy feliz por el pase de ronda! A seguir adelante
We are into the next round, very happy! Looking forward ⚽️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/SYUPGzWUDq
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) October 31, 2018
What a battle that was! Happy to progress to the next round 💪🏾⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/up8IuWF0CN
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) October 31, 2018