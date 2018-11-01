Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals West Ham United in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie to set up a north London derby quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

Two goals from Heung-min Son put Spurs in control at the London Stadium. Lucas Perez pulled a goal back from the Hammers, before Fernando Llorente restored a two-goal cushion for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.