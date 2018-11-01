Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals West Ham United in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie to set up a north London derby quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

Two goals from Heung-min Son put Spurs in control at the London Stadium. Lucas Perez pulled a goal back from the Hammers, before Fernando Llorente restored a two-goal cushion for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Muy feliz por el pase de ronda! A seguir adelante

We are into the next round, very happy! Looking forward ⚽️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/SYUPGzWUDq — Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) October 31, 2018