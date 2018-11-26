Victor Lindelof ‘out for a while’ after sustaining an injury vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof will be out for a while with the thigh injury he sustained in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The Sweden international limped off at Old Trafford on Saturday after making an interception and starting an attacking while clutching his thigh.

Mourinho has confirmed that Lindelof will not be available for tomorrow’s Champions League game against Young Boys, nor for the foreseeable future.

He is hopeful that the former Benfica man might be back to bolster his options for the busy festive period.

Speaking at his press conference today, the United boss said Lindelof will be “out for quite a while”.

He told reporters: “[Victor will have a] scan tomorrow, but by the experience of the medical department and the feelings of the player, he has a muscular problem and a muscular problem takes time.

“I would say if we have Victor available for the Christmas period when we need, if possible, every player to be available for that difficult period until the Newcastle match on 2 January, it will be good.”

United face Cardiff City on December 22, Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, Bournemouth on December 30, then the Magpies on January 2.

Lindelof had become something of a figure of fun for his hapless performances for United.

But he had cut a much more impressive figure in recent weeks and had been one of the Red Devils’ most impressive performers.