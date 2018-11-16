Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain kicking a ball as he steps up his injury rehab

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has posted a video showing he is able to kick a ball again.

The England international suffered a serious knee ligament injury in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against AS Roma in April. The injury ended his season and ruled him out of the World Cup.

But he is now on the road to recovery, as today’s video shows.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is seen juggling the ball using both feet before firing off a shot with his left foot. By his own admission, the right leg – which suffered the knee injury – is not yet ready for shooting.

He wrote: “Right peg isn’t fully there yet but at least the lefty still works.”